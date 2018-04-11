Kings' Vince Carter: Plans to return next season

Carter plans on playing during the 2018-19 campaign, Marc Spears of The Undefeated reports.

Carter, who signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Kings during last year's free agency period, will be a free agent once again at age 41 this summer. Though he appeared in just 57 games for Sacramento, averaging 5.3 points on 39.6 percent shooting in 17.6 minutes, he's decided to explore his options once again for what will be his 21st NBA season. While his fantasy value has all but dissolved, he could once again play a minimal role on the court, mainly being a veteran presence around a young team.