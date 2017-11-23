Kings' Vince Carter: Plays nine minutes off bench
Carter played nine minutes in Wednesday's win over the Lakers and finished with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-2 FT), one rebound and one block.
Kidney stones kept the 40-year-old out of the previous eight games, but he returned to action Wednesday in his usual, reduced role off the bench. Carter has struggled to find his shot this season (24.2% FG) and is a fantasy afterthought, even in the deepest of leagues.
