Kings' Vince Carter: Plays six minutes Tuesday

Carter played just six minutes and failed to record a single stat in Tuesday's 103-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Carter saw only six minutes and failed to produce anything. He has had no fantasy value all season and there is a chance he is shut down for the rest of the season. Leave him alone and remember the good times.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories