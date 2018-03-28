Kings' Vince Carter: Plays six minutes Tuesday
Carter played just six minutes and failed to record a single stat in Tuesday's 103-97 loss to the Mavericks.
Carter saw only six minutes and failed to produce anything. He has had no fantasy value all season and there is a chance he is shut down for the rest of the season. Leave him alone and remember the good times.
