Kings' Vince Carter: Probable Wednesday vs. Lakers

Carter (illness) is officially listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Carter was a full participant in practice Tuesday after missing seven games with kidney stones, so it's not all too surprising that he's expected to play. A final call will likely be made following Wednesday's morning shootaround, but if all goes as planned, Carter should slot in as depth on the wing. That said, with an average of just 12.0 minutes per game this season, he'll remain off the fantasy radar.