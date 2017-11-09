Kings' Vince Carter: Questionable against Philadelphia
Carter is dealing with an illness and is questionable to play Thursday against the Sixers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
This is the first time the Kings have mentioned Carter's recent illness. He's averaging career-low points (2.6) and assists (0.8) through nine games this season. If the 40-year-old is unable to play Thursday, expect Garrett Temple to have a slightly expanded role.
More News
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Sees nine minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Will be rested Monday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Out Friday vs. Spurs•
-
Kings' Vince Carter: Agrees to one-year deal with Kings•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Scores 12 points in series-ending loss•
-
Grizzlies' Vince Carter: Will start at shooting guard Tuesday•
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...