Kings' Vince Carter: Questionable against Philadelphia

Carter is dealing with an illness and is questionable to play Thursday against the Sixers, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.

This is the first time the Kings have mentioned Carter's recent illness. He's averaging career-low points (2.6) and assists (0.8) through nine games this season. If the 40-year-old is unable to play Thursday, expect Garrett Temple to have a slightly expanded role.

