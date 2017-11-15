Kings' Vince Carter: Remains out Wednesday
Carter (illness) will not play during Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.
Carter will miss his fourth straight game Wednesday while battling kidney stones. Rookie Justin Jackson has been the main beneficiary, seeing 27.0 minutes per game and posting 9.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over the past three contests.
