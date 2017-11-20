Kings' Vince Carter: Ruled out Monday vs. Nuggets

Carter (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Carter will be missing a seventh straight game, as he continues to deal with kidney stones. That said, Carter has averaged just 12.0 minutes per game so far this season, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation. If anything, guys like Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin Jackson could see increased playing time on the wing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories