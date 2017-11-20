Kings' Vince Carter: Ruled out Monday vs. Nuggets

Carter (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nuggets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Carter will be missing a seventh straight game, as he continues to deal with kidney stones. That said, Carter has averaged just 12.0 minutes per game so far this season, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the regular rotation. If anything, guys like Bogdan Bogdanovic and Justin Jackson could see increased playing time on the wing.