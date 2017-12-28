Kings' Vince Carter: Scores 24 points in 30 minutes
Carter registered 24 points (10-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block across 30 minutes Wednesday in Sacramento's win over Cleveland.
Carter erupted for 24 points after not registering any minutes in three consecutive games. The surprise performance from the 40-year-old provided the boost that Sacramento needed to take down Cleveland. Carter hasn't been particularly relevant in fantasy for a few seasons now, but it's clear that the guy can still hoop when given the opportunity.
More News
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...