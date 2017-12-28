Kings' Vince Carter: Scores 24 points in 30 minutes

Carter registered 24 points (10-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block across 30 minutes Wednesday in Sacramento's win over Cleveland.

Carter erupted for 24 points after not registering any minutes in three consecutive games. The surprise performance from the 40-year-old provided the boost that Sacramento needed to take down Cleveland. Carter hasn't been particularly relevant in fantasy for a few seasons now, but it's clear that the guy can still hoop when given the opportunity.