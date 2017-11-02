Kings' Vince Carter: Sees nine minutes in Wednesday's loss

Carter scored two points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with one block and one steal in nine minutes during Wednesday's 113-86 loss to the Celtics.

Carter has appeared in seven of eight games thus far, but the 40-year-old swingman is averaging just 10.7 minutes per night. Carter can still turn the clock back every once in a while, but he's mostly a mentor for the many young Kings players at this stage of career.