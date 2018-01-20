Kings' Vince Carter: Sinks five three-pointers in loss

Carter scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-6 3PT) to go with one rebound and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 106-88 loss to Memphis.

The veteran guard has played sparingly this season, playing in 27 of Sacramento's 45 games. However, Carter still sank a season-high five three-pointers en route to leading the bench with 15 points Friday. While he is in the twilight of his career, Friday's performance was a welcome surprise after the forward averaged 5.2 points in 18.6 minutes over his previous five games.