Kings' Vince Carter: Starting Tuesday
Carter will get the start at power forward for Tuesday's matchup with the Suns, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
The Kings have opted to go very small to matchup up wih the Suns. They are essentially starting four guards and Willie Cauley-Stein. Zach Randolph (personal) and Skal Labissiere (ankle) are both inactive, so Carter could see a relatively healthy workload helping out in the frontcourt.
