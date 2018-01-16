Kings' Vince Carter: Taking backseat to younger players
Carter's role will be reduced for the remainder of the season to allow younger players more time on the court to develop, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Carter has only been averaging 15.4 minutes on the court this season, but he, and other veterans, will be asked to take entire games off moving forward to free up more reps for younger players. With him out of the picture on certain nights, players like Malachi Richardson, Justin Jackson and JaKarr Sampson could start finding their way into the back end of the rotation.
