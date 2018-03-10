Kings' Vince Carter: Turns back clock in Friday's win
Carter tallied 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in Friday's 94-88 win over the Magic.
The 41-year-old's scoring total led the bench and represented his highest since Jan. 28. His offense was especially timely as well, as he posted nine of his 15 points in a critical final period. Carter logged double-digit shot attempts for the first time since that late-January contest as well, as he typically exhibits much more modest usage. Despite the occasional spikes in production, Carter's contributions are generally too inconsistent to afford him value beyond the deepest of formats.
