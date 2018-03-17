Kings' Vince Carter: Unavailable Saturday for personal reasons

Carter will not play Saturday against the Jazz due to personal reasons, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Carter will miss a second straight game as he remains away from the team due to a death in his family. It's unclear when Carter plans to rejoin the Kings, so he should tentatively be considered questionable for Monday's contest against the Pistons until the team provides more information regarding his status. In the meantime, Buddy Hield, Justin Jackson and Garrett Temple are candidates to see some extra run with Carter sidelined.