Kings' Vince Carter: Upgraded to probable
Carter (rib) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.
Carter is dealing with a rib strain, but the Kings aren't all too concerned with it and he's now expected to take the court as usual. That said, Carter hasn't seen a consistent role for much of this season and the fact that he's dealt with a recent injury is not encouraging for his overall workload. Look for another update just prior to tip-off.
