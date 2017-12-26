Kings' Vince Carter: Upgraded to probable

Carter (rib) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Clippers, Sean Cunningham of ABC10 (KXTV) Sacramento reports.

Carter is dealing with a rib strain, but the Kings aren't all too concerned with it and he's now expected to take the court as usual. That said, Carter hasn't seen a consistent role for much of this season and the fact that he's dealt with a recent injury is not encouraging for his overall workload. Look for another update just prior to tip-off.