Kings' Vince Carter: Will be rested Monday vs. Trail Blazers
Carter will sit out Monday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers for rest, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Kings are set to be without eight players on Monday, with six of those individuals sitting out for rest purposes. Carter should be back in the lineup later this week for either Thursday's tilt with the Clippers or Friday's matchup with the Warriors. That said, it wouldn't be surprising if he sat out one of those games as well, so continue to monitor his status.
