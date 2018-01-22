Kings' Vince Carter: Will enter starting five Monday
Carter will enter the starting five for Monday's matchup with the Hornets, Stephanie Ready of Fox Sports Southeast reports.
Despite the Kings alternating rest days for veterans over the last week or two, Carter will be playing in a second straight contest and will move into the starting lineup for the third time this season. That said, in two previous starts this season, he's averaged just 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 19.6 minutes, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations a bit. Despite getting the start, Carter's workload is still a bit unclear, which will make him a risky play for Monday's slate.
