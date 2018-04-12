Kings' Vince Carter: Wraps up 20th season impressively
Carter, who recently announced his intentions of playing in the 2018-19 season, finished with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes in a 96-83 win over the Rockets on Wednesday.
The 20-year veteran offered an efficient scoring performance off the bench, a feat he accomplished on multiple occasions during what was a serviceable season overall. Now a free agent, Carter will try to latch on with a team in need of some scoring punch off the bench for the 2018-19 campaign.
