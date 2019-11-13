Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Assigned to G League
The Kings assigned Gabriel to the G League on Wednesday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
After appearing in five of the Kings' first seven contests to open the season, Gabriel has remained on the sidelines during the last three games. The Kentucky product is currently averaging 6.8 minutes and 2.2 points per outing with the Kings but will presumably be granted many more opportunities during his stint in the G League.
