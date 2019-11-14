Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Back with Kings
Gabriel was recalled from the G League on Thursday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Gabriel will rejoin the Kings after playing 21 minutes with Stockton on Wednesday, tallying 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block. He's appeared in just five games for Sacramento this season and doesn't figure to factor into the rotation.
