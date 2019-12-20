Play

Gabriel tallied 16 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3 Pt, 1-1 FT), 16 rebounds and three blocked shots in Thursday's win over Delaware.

In his return to Stockton after a short stint in the NBA with the Kings, Gabriel notched his first double-double of the campaign while setting season highs in minutes, rebounds and blocks. In four G League contests this season, he is averaging 16.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 80.0 percent from the line.

