Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Heats up in summer league loss
Gabriel finished Wednesday's 84-96 summer league loss to the Cavaliers with 15 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one block across 18 minutes.
An undrafted free agent out of Kentucky, Gabriel hadn't made much of a splash in the summer league coming into Wednesday's contest. However, after being given a starting opportunity, the 6-foot-9 forward delivered an impressive 15-point performance where he shot 83.3 percent from the field and knocked down 2-of-3 attempts from the three-point line. Gabriel still has a couple of more games to impress the coaching staff further and he'll need to show that Wednesday's game wasn't a fluke in order to put himself into consideration for a training camp invite.
