Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Joins four players out Sunday
Gabriel (ankle) did not play in Sunday's win over the Swarm.
Stockton wound up sitting four different players due to various injuries, resulting in three players - Tyrell Corbin, Matt Jones and Taren Sullivan - all receiving 40-plus minutes. Gabriel and fellow two-way player Troy Williams figure to available if desperately needed, but without more information regarding the respective injuries, it's unclear how much time either will miss.
