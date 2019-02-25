Gabriel tallied 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, a steal and a block over 22 minutes Friday against Oklahoma City.

Gabriel once again showcased his rebounding prowess, snagging six offensive boards on the way to a 110-105 victory. The 6-9 forward has been a key contributor for Stockton off the bench this season, as he sits with a 9.8 ppg and 6.8 rpg average on the year (37 games).