Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Pours in 37 points Saturday
Gabriel tallied 37 points (12-17 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and grabbed 11 rebounds in a G League win over Iowa on Saturday.
In his return to the G League after a three-week stint in the NBA, Gabriel easily surpassed his career high in scoring while registering his second double-double of the season. The two-way player has seen only 5.5 minutes of action per game in 11 NBA contests this season but has fared well in the G League, posting per-game averages of 20.2 points and 9.2 boards.
