Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Recalled from G League
Gabriel has been recalled from the G League on Wednesday, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Gabriel returns to the Kings a day after he was demoted to the G League. The Kentucky product is currently averaging 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds over seven appearances with the Kings.
