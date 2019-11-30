Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Recalled from Stockton
Gabriel was recalled from the G-League ahead of Saturday's game against Denver, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Gabriel will rejoin the Kings after playing 25 minutes off the bench for Stockton on Friday. He's seen action in just seven games on the NBA level this year and doesn't figure to factor into the rotation.
