The Kings converted Gabriel's two-way contract into a standard contract Monday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Gabriel was awarded a two-way contract with Sacramento in July of 2018, though he's worked his way up to a standard deal and will begin the 2019-20 campaign on the 15-man roster. Despite this, he's not expected to play a big role in the team's rotation and figures to see plenty of minutes in the G League with the Stockton Kings.