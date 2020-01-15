Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Rejoins Kings
Gabriel was recalled from the G League on Wednesday.
Gabriel is back with the big club after playing 29 minutes for the Stockton Kings on Tuesday, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal. He's appeared in just two games this month for Sacramento, tallying a combined three points, two rebounds and one steal in 11 minutes.
