Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Sent back to G League
Gabriel was assigned to the G League on Wednesday.
Gabriel hasn't appeared for the Kings all month, so he'll return to the G League where he'll benefit from consistent run. He's averaging 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and a combined 2.6 blocks and steals in 22.3 minutes per game with Stockton this season.
