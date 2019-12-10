Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Sent back to Stockton
Gabriel was assigned to Stockton on Tuesday.
Gabriel was brought up to the parent club at the end of November, but he failed to see any action with Sacramento. He'll head to Stockton where he'll have more opportunities to play.
