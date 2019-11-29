Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Sent to G League
Gabriel was assigned to the G League on Friday.
Gabriel has played in just seven games for the Kings this season, playing more than eight minutes in just one of them. He's appeared in just two of the Kings' last 10 contests.
