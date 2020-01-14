Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Sent to Stockton
Gabriel was assigned to Stockton on Tuesday, Jason Jones of The Athletic reports.
Gabriel was brought up to the parent club Sunday, though he failed to see any NBA action during that brief stretch. He'll have a better chance to play in the G League following this move.
