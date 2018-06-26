Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Snags summer league invite

Gabriel will join the Kings for summer league, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

Gabriel, a 6-foot-9 power forward, went undrafted during the 2018 NBA Draft. He spent the past two seasons at Kentucky, though started just seven of his 37 appearances last season, averaging 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 23.1 minutes. Gabriel flashed some range as well, hitting 1.1 threes per game at a 39.6 percent clip.