Gabriel supplied 18 points 6-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four blocked shots and a steal across27 minutes during Thursday's 83-80 loss to the Clippers in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Gabriel did a little bit of everything on Thursday, as he was easily the hottest shooter on the floor. Along with his four converted 3-point attempts, he also made a solid contribution on defense with four swatted balls and a steal. The former Kentucky product didn't perform well with the farm team in Stockton last season, and he's yet to step up to the next level, but this stat line is a step in the right direction.