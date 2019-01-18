Gabriel tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes Thursday in the G League Stockton Kings' 113-102 loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers.

Though he's on a two-way deal with Sacramento, Gabriel has spent his entire rookie campaign with the G League affiliate. Over 24 games with Stockton, Gabriel is averaging 10.5 points (on 48.8 percent shooting from the field), 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 blocks in 21.9 minutes. That level of production probably isn't enough for Sacramento to justify giving him extended run in the NBA at any point in 2018-19.