Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Underwhelming in G League
Gabriel tallied 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes Thursday in the G League Stockton Kings' 113-102 loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers.
Though he's on a two-way deal with Sacramento, Gabriel has spent his entire rookie campaign with the G League affiliate. Over 24 games with Stockton, Gabriel is averaging 10.5 points (on 48.8 percent shooting from the field), 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.9 blocks in 21.9 minutes. That level of production probably isn't enough for Sacramento to justify giving him extended run in the NBA at any point in 2018-19.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...