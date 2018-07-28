Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Will ink two-way deal with Sacramento

Gabriel is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Kings, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.

Gabriel, undrafted out of Kentucky this summer after two years in college, spent summer league with the Kings. Though his stats didn't jump off the page -- 4.6 points and 3.8 rebounds across 11.8 minutes per game -- he did enough work overall to impress the organization. In agreeing to a two-way deal, Gabriel will spend the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with Sacramento's G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, but is allowed to be at the NBA level for up to 45 days.