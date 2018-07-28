Kings' Wenyen Gabriel: Will ink two-way deal with Sacramento
Gabriel is expected to sign a two-way contract with the Kings, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.
Gabriel, undrafted out of Kentucky this summer after two years in college, spent summer league with the Kings. Though his stats didn't jump off the page -- 4.6 points and 3.8 rebounds across 11.8 minutes per game -- he did enough work overall to impress the organization. In agreeing to a two-way deal, Gabriel will spend the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with Sacramento's G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings, but is allowed to be at the NBA level for up to 45 days.
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...