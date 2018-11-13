Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Another double-double in Monday's win

Cauley-Stein pitched in 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes in the Kings' 104-99 win over the Spurs on Monday.

Cauley-Stein once again turned in a stellar effort on the boards on his way to a second straight double-double. The 25-year-old's scoring has fluctuated to an extent, but he's still posted a double-digit point tally in all but one game this season. Cauley-Stein is also taking double-digit shot attempts in the majority of games, keeping him in the conversation for a double-double any time he takes the floor. Factoring in Monday's production, he's averaging career bests in scoring (16.5) , rebounds (8.6) and shooting percentage (56.7).