Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Another double-double Saturday
Cauley-Stein tallied 12 points (6-11 FG), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 104-97 victory over Charlotte.
Cauley-Stein had another impactful game Saturday, putting up a double-double for the fourth time in his last five games. His scoring has fallen slightly after a hot start to the season but the boards continue to hold up his value, along with decent assist numbers. As soon as he finds a way to consistently produce defensive stats, his overall value will certainly continue to trend in the right direction.
