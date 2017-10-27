Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Another modest effort in loss
Cauley-Stein provided 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Pelicans.
Cauley-Stein came up small in a matchup against former teammate DeMarcus Cousins, turning in modest scoring and rebounding totals for the second straight game in the process. The 24-year-old big man will likely need to step up his overall production in order to hang on to his starting job over the long term, but given the Kings' rebuilding status, head coach Dave Joerger will likely afford him a fairly long leash.
