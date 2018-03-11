Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Available off bench Sunday
Cauley-Stein (back) is active and available to play off the bench Sunday against the Nuggets, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.
Cauely-Stein will be returning from a four-game absence Sunday, but will come off the bench initially while Kosta Koufos continues to start at center. While the Kings haven't reported anything official, there's a chance Cauley-Stein has some limitations in his first game back, so it's likely wise to avoid him for Sunday's DFS slate. That said, Cauley-Stein could reclaim a starting role as soon as Monday's game against the Thunder in the second night of a back-to-back set.
More News
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Upgraded to probable Sunday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable Sunday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Ruled out Friday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Questionable Friday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out Wednesday•
-
Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Sits out practice Tuesday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...