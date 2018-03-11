Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Available off bench Sunday

Cauley-Stein (back) is active and available to play off the bench Sunday against the Nuggets, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Cauely-Stein will be returning from a four-game absence Sunday, but will come off the bench initially while Kosta Koufos continues to start at center. While the Kings haven't reported anything official, there's a chance Cauley-Stein has some limitations in his first game back, so it's likely wise to avoid him for Sunday's DFS slate. That said, Cauley-Stein could reclaim a starting role as soon as Monday's game against the Thunder in the second night of a back-to-back set.