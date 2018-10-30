Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Big double-double in win over Heat

Cauley-Stein scored a team-high 26 points (11-17 FG, 4-7 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, an assist and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 123-113 win over the Heat.

The fourth-year center may be in the beginning stages of a breakout campaign. Cauley-Stein has racked up three straight double-doubles, and after averaging a career-high 12,8 points a game last season he's upped that to 17.9 through seven contests to kick off 2018-19.