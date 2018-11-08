Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Bounces back from brief slump
Cauley-Stein tallied 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes in the Kings' 114-105 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday.
Cauley-Stein almost matched his scoring total from the last three games combined, a stretch during which he'd posted a total of 28 points. His point tally Wednesday drew even with that of Buddy Hield's for the team lead, and it also served as his second-best figure of the season. The 25-year-old has taken yet another step forward this season, especially on the offensive end, where he's averaging a career-best 16.5 points on a career-high 12.2 shot attempts per contest. However, he's also better than ever on the boards, as his 8.2 rebounds also represent a new high-water mark.
