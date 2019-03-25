Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Bounces back in close loss
Cauley-Stein totaled 10 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block across 17 minutes in the Kings' 111-106 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.
Cauley-Stein turned in a much more serviceable stat line than 24 hours prior versus the Suns, when he took a single shot over 18 minutes on his way to a three-point showing. The seven-footer fell just a rebound shy of his second double-double in three games, but fantasy owners had to walk away exponentially more satisfied than a night earlier. Cauley-Stein's scoring contributions remain hard to trust on a game-to-game basis, but he's averaging a solid 9.1 boards per game in March even when factoring in the single rebound he brought down against Phoenix on Saturday.
