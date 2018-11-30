Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Bounces back in loss
Cauley-Stein registered 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes in the Kings' 133-121 loss to the Clippers on Thursday.
Cauley-Stein busted out of a recent funk that had seen him score in single digits in four of the prior five games while shooting less than 35.0 percent in each contest. The 25-year-old's double-double was his first since Nov. 12 and represented a return to the type of production the seven-footer had made his trademark through the first month of the season. Cauley-Stein will look to continue trending in the right direction against the Pacers on Saturday night.
