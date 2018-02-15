Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Chips in across the board

Cauley-Stein produced 12 points (6-16 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 100-91 loss to Houston.

Cauley-Stein had a nice performance, barring his efficiency from both the field and the charity stripe. His free-throw percentage has been the glaring weakness to his ever-developing game, currently averaging just over 60% for the season. He does not get to the line with any great volume and there doesn't seem to be any sign of teams hacking him down the stretch. He remains a solid option in all leagues, especially if his minutes can trend up after the All-Star break.