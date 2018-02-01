Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Considered day-to-day

Cauley-Stein was seen going through practice Thursday and is considered day-to-day, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cauley-Stein has missed the last two games with what's listed as a deep bone bruise in his right knee. He was seen sporting a sleeve on the knee during Thursday's practice, though is availability for that session is the biggest news here as it seems to indicate the big man is nearing a return. He's currently considered day-to-day, which essentially gives him a questionable designation going into Friday's matchup with the Warriors. The Kings are heading into a back-to-back set, however, so there certainly a chance they remain cautious with Cauley-Stein heading into the weekend.