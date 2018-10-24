Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Contributes 11 points in loss

Cauley-Stein registered 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes in the Kings' 126-112 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

As was the case with his other first-unit teammates, Cauley-Stein saw a slight downturn in offensive production Tuesday, although he still turned in a solid line relative to playing time. The 25-year-old has unsurprisingly been a consistent force on the boards thus far in the young season, hauling in between six and seven rebounds in each contest. However, improved shooting has also led to a career-best 16.8 points per contest over the first four games, a byproduct of a 63.8 percent success rate from the floor. If Cauley-Stein can make his early offensive improvement stick alongside his already solid rebounding contributions, his fantasy stock will naturally experience a sizable boost.