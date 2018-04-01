Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Contributes 12 points in Saturday's loss

Cauley-Stein accounted for 12 points (6-10 FG), eight rebounds and one block across 24 minutes in Saturday's 112-96 loss to the Warriors.

The 24-year-old big has now posted four straight double-digit scoring efforts, a welcome sight for fantasy owners at a critical time of the season. Cauley-Stein had slumped his way through five single-digit tallies over six games earlier in the month, but improved shooting, especially over the last three games (20-for-26 over that span), has helped lead to his timely surge.