Kings' Willie Cauley-Stein: Decent on limited shots

Cauley-Stein finished Monday's game against Brooklyn with 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes.

Cauley-Stein only attempted eight shots from the floor, but he knocked down six of those attempts in a lopsided loss on the road. The 25-year-old has been uncharacteristically held to just six rebounds in each of his previous two games, which is well below his season average of 8.9 boards per contest. Cauley-Stein will aim to return to form on the boards Tuesday against Toronto, especially seeing as rebounding is a key strength for the former first-round pick.